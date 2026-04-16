RED DEER, ALBERTA — Christian Impact Network has announced that Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, Reform Party of Canada founder Preston Manning, and Multi-Platinum Christian country artist Paul Brandt will headline the inaugural Alberta Christian Leadership Summit, fostering direct dialogue between Christian leadership and Alberta’s government. The event will take place Monday, May 4, 2026, at Westerner Park in Red Deer, Alberta.

The Summit will bring together pastors, elders, deacons, ministry leaders, Christian educators, business leaders, church staff, Christian volunteers, interested youth, and elected federal, provincial and municipal officials from across Alberta to discuss policies affecting their families, churches, and communities. An optional VIP Breakfast will follow on Tuesday, May 5.

Registration is open at https://albertachristianleadershipsummit.com/. Discounted hotel accommodations have been secured for attendees — visit the website for details and booking information.