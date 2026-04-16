RED DEER, ALBERTA — Christian Impact Network has announced that Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, Reform Party of Canada founder Preston Manning, and Multi-Platinum Christian country artist Paul Brandt will headline the inaugural Alberta Christian Leadership Summit, fostering direct dialogue between Christian leadership and Alberta’s government. The event will take place Monday, May 4, 2026, at Westerner Park in Red Deer, Alberta.
The Summit will bring together pastors, elders, deacons, ministry leaders, Christian educators, business leaders, church staff, Christian volunteers, interested youth, and elected federal, provincial and municipal officials from across Alberta to discuss policies affecting their families, churches, and communities. An optional VIP Breakfast will follow on Tuesday, May 5.
Registration is open at https://albertachristianleadershipsummit.com/. Discounted hotel accommodations have been secured for attendees — visit the website for details and booking information.
SPEAKER LINEUP
The Summit brings together an outstanding group of government, cultural, and faith voices:
▸ Premier Danielle Smith — Premier of Alberta
▸ Preston Manning — Founding Leader of the Reform Party of Canada & Former Leader of the Official Opposition of Canada
▸ Paul Brandt — Multi-Platinum Christian Country Artist & Founder, #NotInMyCity
▸ MLA Demetrios Nicolaides — Minister of Education and Childcare
▸ MLA Adriana LaGrange — Minister of Primary and Preventative Health Services
▸ MLA Nathan Neudorf — Minister of Affordability and Utilities
▸ Damien Kurek — Former Member of Parliament Battle River—Crowfoot
▸ MP Andrew Lawton — Member of Parliament for Elgin—St. Thomas—London South; member of the House of Commons Justice Committee and a leading parliamentary voice opposing Bill C-9
▸ MP Arnold Viersen — Member of Parliament for Peace River—Westlock
▸ MLA Jennifer Johnson — Member of the Legislative Assembly for Lacombe–Ponoka
▸ MLA Ron Wiebe — Member of the Legislative Assembly for Grande Prairie-Wapiti
▸ Michael Clark — “Canada’s Political Missionary”
EVENT DETAILS
▸ Date: Monday, May 4, 2026 — Full Summit Day (Lunch and Dinner Included)
▸ VIP Breakfast: Tuesday, May 5, 2026 — Optional VIP Breakfast
▸ Location: Westerner Park, Red Deer, Alberta, Canada
▸ Registration: https://albertachristianleadershipsummit.com/
▸ Sponsorship: https://albertachristianleadershipsummit.com/sponsor/
▸ Contact: info@ChristianImpactNetwork.com