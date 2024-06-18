HAGEN: To save gun rights in Canada, get political

It is commonly accepted now that the Justin Trudeau Liberal Government's agenda on firearms has nothing to do with public safety and everything to do with the ideology of civil disarmament.

From the 1970s, the Liberal Party adopted an agenda of progressively disarming Canadians in contempt of our Canadian right and cultural tradition of firearms ownership to diffuse firearms as a political issue as it was and became in the United States.

Their efforts had the opposite effect. Firearms, their ownership and use, are more of a political issue today than ever. The despicable result of this has been that real issues of public safety have taken a back seat to the ideology of civil disarmament.

"Saturday night specials," "fully semi-automatic assault weapons", law-abiding Canadians cast as criminals in waiting... all bromides and platitudes invented to advance a sick and twisted agenda of civil disarmament.

It is plainly apparent now that in the minds of the Liberals if you attempt to own a firearm lawfully, you are a danger to public safety. If you lawfully own a firearm, you are also dangerous to The State.

Their State.

If you are a criminal, that's different, apparently. One of the first things the Liberal government did was reduce sentences for violent criminal offences. Including those involving firearms...

A narrative cultivated by the government, bureaucracy and mainstream media was carefully constructed to support this.

The important thing is that Canada's narrative has fallen apart in recent years. The failed long gun registry of the 1990s exposed the Liberals for what they really are: charlatans, frauds perfectly willing to exploit the genuine concern of Canadians for the safety and security of this country for their own agendas.

The out-of-control, rampant crime on the streets of our largest cities like Toronto, Montreal, and Vancouver destroys the propaganda from the Liberals that they are tough on crime. No. Just, "tough on guns."

It will take the combined efforts of all of us who believe in rights and freedoms. You may not own a gun, and you may not ever aspire to own one, but if you understand Canada, you understand that the culture of firearms is so tightly woven into our cultural fabric and identity that it's essential to who we are, who we are now, and who we will be in the future.

A Poilievre CPC government will have so much on its plate in dismantling the Trudeau State that issues such as critically needed firearms law reform may get overshadowed by other equally critical issues that face our country. It will therefore be up to all of us from day one of a Poilievre government, to ensure that it is among the foremost issues on that government's agenda.

And you know what? Our friends in the Conservative Party have freely and deliberately told us this. If we are going to take back the asylum from the lunatics who currently control firearms policy in Canada, you need to be part of that.

You. Who believes in rights, freedoms, Canadian culture, and self-determination. Canada's National Firearms Association needs you to stand up for your Canadian Rights and the cultural tradition of firearms ownership.

Since 1978, the NFA has fought tooth and nail against civil disarmament efforts in the provinces and Ottawa. We've defeated odious, freedom-killing, and un-Canadian firearms laws, such as the infamous gun registry. With your help, we will defeat the Justin Trudeau Liberals' latest attempts to destroy the rights and freedoms of Canadians.

Your Right, your Culture, our Future. Stand with us

Blair Hagen is Executive Vice-President of the National Firearms Association.