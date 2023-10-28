RUHLAND: Are you and your portfolio ready for the changing world order?

The following is sponsored content paid for by Integrated Wealth Management Inc.

In a rapidly shifting global landscape, the winds of change are reshaping the world order. What was once a unipolar realm, dominated by the United States since the end of the Cold War, is now transitioning into a multipolar world, with a more equitable distribution of power. At the forefront of this transformation are the BRICS nations — Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

Our firm, Integrated Wealth Management, recently held a webinar, Are You Ready for the Changing World Order? which delves into the complexities of the BRICS, unravels the Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) movement, discusses the US currency reserve status, delves into risk, opportunities and provides investment solutions.

Access it on demand at our site. Visit www.i-wealth.ca to register.

The BRICS, an informal alliance, has emerged as a formidable force challenging the historical dominance of the US and its Western allies. Their focus on economic cooperation, multilateral trade and development is redrawing the contours of international relations. With new members such as Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Iran and the United Arab Emirates in the fold and 14 more nations eagerly vying for inclusion, the influence of the BRICS bloc is on the rise.

This changing world order is more than just a geopolitical realignment; it represents a profound redistribution of global power and resources. While this shift is not inherently negative, it necessitates a comprehensive reassessment of global relationships, trade dynamics and investment strategies.

The BRICS nations are a beacon of economic growth and investment potential, boasting a substantial share of the world's population and GDP. Their collective populations and economies are on an upward trajectory, offering compelling investment opportunities across a wide spectrum of sectors.

From the technology and manufacturing sectors to infrastructure development, the BRICS countries are directing substantial resources towards nation-building projects, spanning transportation, energy and urban development. This provides an open avenue for companies specializing in construction, engineering and materials production to thrive.

Notably, the economic advancement in BRICS countries has given rise to a burgeoning middle class with increased purchasing power.

This demographic shift has created an expansive consumer market, ripe with opportunities across various industries, including consumer goods and services, financial services, and healthcare. The expanding middle class is also fueling the demand for online services, technology and e-commerce.

Furthermore, as infrastructure development accelerates, the need for vital resources becomes paramount. Despite contrary opinions (i.e., there is no business case for Canadian LNG …), the demand for various forms of energy and natural resources is rising.

Companies engaged in oil, gas and mining are poised to benefit significantly from this burgeoning need. Investing directly in commodities themselves should also be considered.

It's undeniable sustenance is a fundamental human requirement and meeting the food demands of growing populations in BRICS nations is critical. Companies involved in agriculture, food processing and agribusiness are well-positioned to reap the rewards of this essential industry.

However, the rosy economic potential of these emerging markets is not devoid of geopolitical uncertainties and risks.

Recent events, such as the Ukraine-Russia conflict and terror attacks by Hamas followed by the Israeli response, underscore the volatile nature of the global stage. Such events can introduce market volatility, disrupt supply chains and affect investor sentiment.

As the BRICS nations challenge the supremacy of the US dollar in global trade, investors must prepare for potential currency fluctuations and trade disputes that could impact their investments.

The notion of the US dollar losing its status as the world's reserve currency is not as far-fetched as it may seem; it could occur by the end of this decade.

With these challenges in mind, investors are left with critical decisions to make.

Should you invest directly in companies native to BRICS nations, target global corporations eyeing the BRICS markets or opt for emerging market ETFs or mutual funds? Additionally, the world of fixed income investments and currency choices presents further complexity.

If you’re an overwhelmed DIY investor or have delegated to an investment manager not paying attention or offering solutions to these realities, visit www.i-wealth.ca to discover more about us.

At Integrated Wealth Management, we are vigilant and well-prepared to navigate the evolving financial terrain.

We're here to engage in a conversation about your unique situation and can offer a complementary portfolio review.

Andrew H. Ruhland, CFP

Founder, Integrated Wealth Management Inc.

Sponsored content paid for by Integrated Wealth Management Inc.