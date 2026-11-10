Sports

Alberta invests $4 million to support 2026 Grey Cup and festival in Calgary

Grey Cup Festival organisers announce the festival programming at Stampede Park on Wednesday
Grey Cup Festival organisers announce the festival programming at Stampede Park on WednesdayJackson Loy
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Cfl
Edmonton Elks
Grey Cup
Cfl Football
Montreal Alouettes
Grey Cup Festival
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith