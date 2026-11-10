Alberta invests $4 million to support 2026 Grey Cup and festival in Calgary

CALGARY — Alberta’s government is contributing $4 million to support the 2026 Grey Cup and Grey Cup Festival, organizers and officials announced as the events get underway in the city.The funding backs the Grey Cup Festival, running Nov. 11–14 at Stampede Park. Programming includes free and affordable events, a street festival, family activities, rodeo performances and a girls in sport summit. The championship game follows on Nov. 15 at McMahon Stadium, marking the sixth time Calgary has hosted the CFL’s premier event.Organizers project the festival and game will draw more than 350,000 people, generate more than $50 million in economic activity and support roughly 300 jobs. About 35,000 of those attendees are expected to be out-of-town visitors. The host organization and the CFL have already contracted about 6,000 hotel room nights, a figure that does not include additional bookings by general fans. Broadcast viewership is estimated at 10 million.Premier Danielle Smith said the province is ready to host fans from across Canada, including the Montreal Alouettes. “Make no mistake, the Edmonton Elks are Alberta’s team, and we are ready to see them hoist the Grey Cup right here at home,” she said. “Calgary knows how to put on a great show, and we’re ready for a fantastic week of football, family fun and some fierce competition.”.Minister of Tourism and Sport Andrew Boitchenko welcomed the 113th Grey Cup, noting Alberta’s history of hosting major sporting events. “Our government's investment helps ensure the successful delivery of this iconic Canadian championship,” he said. “I encourage all fans to enjoy the activities and explore all that Alberta has to offer.”Karen Dommett, executive director of the 2026 Grey Cup, described the festival as more than a football event. “It’s about bringing people together, celebrating our city and creating unforgettable memories,” she said. “We’re excited to welcome Albertans and visitors from across the country to Calgary for five incredible days of festivities.”The event is delivered in partnership with Tourism Calgary and supported by the provincial government. Alisha Reynolds, president and CEO of Tourism Calgary, highlighted the city’s role. “Calgary is proud to host the 113th Grey Cup and Festival and we are ready to welcome fans with our signature western hospitality,” she said. “This event demonstrates the power of sport to build community vibrancy, drive economic impact and showcase our local business and hospitality partners.”The Grey Cup itself will take place on November 15 between the Edmonton Elks of Alberta and the Montreal Alouettes of Quebec.