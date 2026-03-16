Sports

Calgary, Edmonton to host 2028 World Cup of Hockey alongside Prague

NHL, Alberta government announce that Alberta will co-host 2028 World Cup of Hockey with Prague
Premier Danielle Smith
Premier Danielle SmithScreen grab
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Calgary
Edmonton
Calgary Flames
Nhl
Edmonton Oilers
Hockey Canada
Hockey Alberta
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith
2028 World Cup of Hockey

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