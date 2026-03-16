Calgary, Edmonton to host 2028 World Cup of Hockey alongside Prague

The NHL and the government of Alberta have announced that Edmonton and Calgary will be two of the three host cities for the 2028 World Cup of Hockey..Half of the round-robin matches will be played in Calgary, at the newly built Scotia Place arena, with the other half of the round-robin being played in Prague.The semifinal and final will be played in Edmonton at the home of the Edmonton Oilers, Rogers Place.The World Cup is set to take place in February of 2028 with the format and participating teams to be announced in the future.The last World Cup of Hockey took place in 2016 at the Air Canada Centre in Toronto, a tournament where Canada beat a combined European team to lift the cup."Alberta’s Government has been working with the Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames for months on this bid," wrote Alberta Premier Danielle Smith on Twitter..At a press conference Monday, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, wearing a Team Canada jersey, said that not only will this event bring massive economic benefits for Alberta, but it was an opportunity to showcase the province's passion for the sport."We can chalk up another win for Alberta," the premier said when speaking to media after the announcement was made."It is no secret that Albertans are some of the most boisterous hockey fans on earth; Alberta lives and breathes hockey."Smith also took a jab at the American hockey team, saying, "Just imagine what it will feel like to watch Team Canada take back its rightful place as champions of international men's hockey."The premier mentioned that the economic impact of the tournament will be felt across the province as well, saying it will generate "more than an estimated $375 million in revenue" and support over "43,000 jobs.""This event will boost our local economy, showcase Alberta’s passion and hospitality on the international stage, and unite our communities in celebration,” said Alberta Tourism Minister Andrew Boitchenko.The economic impact of the event was mentioned by the other representatives at the press conference, which included representatives from the ownership of the Flames and Oilers and Edmonton mayor Andrew Knack.Smith mentioned that the total cost for the bid was around $15 million and there were "many" other North American cities that they had to outbid.