Sports

UEFA to boycott next World Cup if FIFA President's plan approved, CONCACAF rejects FIFA's plan

European federation promises to boycott all FIFA events if FIFA President Infantino's plan to sell FIFA commercial arm to private investors is realized, North American federation rejects plan outright
Fifa boss Gianni Infantino
Fifa boss Gianni InfantinoGianni Infantino on Instagram
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