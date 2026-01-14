Canada Soccer announces men's national team will host World Cup warm up match in Edmonton

Canada Soccer has announced that Edmonton's Commonwealth Stadium will play host to a Canadian men's national team World Cup warm up match on June 1st against Uzbekistan. .The announcement comes as Canada is set to co-host the 2026 FIFA World Cup alongside the United States and Mexico.The last time the national team played at Commonwealth was in November 2021 during the qualification campaign for the 2022 World Cup, where Canada picked up a famous 2-1 victory over Mexico.The match is known in Canadian footy folklore as the "Battle of Iceteca," a play on the famous Mexican stadium, the Azteca, and the negative temperatures and snowy conditions that the match took place in..It seems unlikely that these conditions will be replicated with the announced match set to take place in June, but the Canadian team will still be looking forward to a return to the rowdy atmosphere that spurred the team to victory against the Mexicans in 2021. The match will also be the first homecoming since 2021 for the Canadian captain, Bayern Munich superstar, and the best left back in the world, proud Edmonton boy, Alphonso Davies. Davies will join fellow Albertan, Calgary's own Sam Adekugbe, as the two likely representatives from the province hosting the match. The team the Canadians will be facing will be Uzbekistan, one of the best up and coming Asian teams, who are looking for preparation in the lead up to their first ever World Cup appearance. .With the match to take place on June 1st, and Canada's first World Cup match on June 12th, this game, along with a game against a yet to be announced opponent in Montreal, will serve as a send off to the Canadian team before the take part in what promises to be one of the most important sporting events in Canadian history.Tickets will go on sale January 23rd.