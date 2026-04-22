Canada Soccer announces World Cup warm up match in Edmonton has already sold over 35,000 tickets

Canada Soccer has announced that over 35,000 tickets have already been sold for the national team's World Cup warm-up match at Edmonton's Commonwealth Stadium.With the match still over a month away, there is significant excitement building for the Canadian national team playing a World Cup on home soil, but before the tournament kicks off, the team will make a stop in Edmonton to play against Uzbekistan.The match will be played at the over 56,000-seater Commonwealth Stadium, and with still over a month to go before the match, organizers will be optimistic about a potential sell-out.The current record attendance for a soccer match at Commonwealth was set back in 2015 when 53,058 people watched the women's national team play China at the Women's World Cup..The match is scheduled for June 1, less than two weeks before the team's World Cup opening match against Bosnia in Toronto.The national team will have found memories of playing in Edmonton, with the last two matches resulting in wins against Costa Rica and a famous result against Mexico during qualifying for the 2022 World Cup.This match will also mark a homecoming for national team captain Alphonso Davies, who calls the Albertan capital home.Les Rouges will be preparing for just their third ever appearance on soccer's biggest stage, with group stage matches against Bosnia, Switzerland, and Qatar all set to take place on Canadian soil this summer.A bumper crowd against a beatable Uzbekistan side would serve to give the team a big boost in the lead up to what will be the most important soccer games in Canadian history.Ticket prices for the match are ranging anywhere from $53 to just under $200, according to Ticketmaster.