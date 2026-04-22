Sports

Canada Soccer announces World Cup warm up match in Edmonton has already sold over 35,000 tickets

Canadian national team to host Uzbekistan for World Cup warm up match at Commonwealth Stadium in June
The conditions the last time the Canadian National Team played at Commonwealth, will presumably be slightly nicer for the upcoming match in June
The conditions the last time the Canadian National Team played at Commonwealth, will presumably be slightly nicer for the upcoming match in June@CanadaSoccerEN on X/Twitter
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Edmonton
Commonwealth Stadium
Canada Soccer
Alphonso Davies
2026 FIFA World Cup
Canadian National Soccer Team
Canada hosting the World Cup

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