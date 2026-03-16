Sports

Canada Soccer reveal World Cup kits

Canada Soccer and Nike release home and away kits that will be worn by Canada at this summer's FIFA World Cup which Canada is cohosting alongside Mexico and the United States
Canada Soccer release the home (right) and away (left) kits that the Canadian national soccer team will wear at this summer's 2026 FIFA World Cup
Canada Soccer release the home (right) and away (left) kits that the Canadian national soccer team will wear at this summer's 2026 FIFA World CupCanada Soccer/Nike
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Soccer
Football
Nike
World Cup
Canada Soccer
Soccer Canada
2026 FIFA World Cup
Canadian Men's National Soccer Team
CANMNT
Canada World Cup Kits
Canada hosting the World Cup

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