Canada Soccer reveal World Cup kits

Canada Soccer has released the much-anticipated jerseys for this summer's upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup that will be co-hosted by Canada, Mexico, and the United States.The jerseys, manufactured by sports clothing giant Nike, will be the kits the Canadian men's national team will wear at their first-ever World Cup appearance on home soil..Two jerseys have been revealed, with a third alternate kit also rumoured to be revealed later.The kit reveal showcases an unmistakable red maple leaf-inspired design for the home jersey and a striking black with white accents for the away kit."This collection reflects a country forged by extreme environments and a team entering a new phase of confidence on the world stage. True North captures both grounding and ascent: rooted in who Canada is, driven by where it is going," a blurb about the kits on Canada Soccer's website reads..The home kit features a prominent maple leaf in the centre of the kit, a design that is not dissimilar from previous incarnations of the Canadian national team jersey.The jersey also features white numbering and lettering, with the font of the nameplate being similar to retro Canada Soccer kits with particular reference to the kits worn by Canada at their inaugural World Cup appearance in 1986..The retro feel of the home kit is contrasted by the dynamic and modern design of the black away kits, which, although black, are unlike any other kit worn by the national team.The away kit features a black background with red accents splattered with white cracks, which are meant to look like maple leaves.The blurb about this kit on the Canada Soccer website says the kit was inspired by "frozen landscapes"; a cracked-ice graphic captures both tension and beauty. A frozen maple leaf etched like a skate blade reinforces Canada's winter-sports heritage.".Both the home and away kits also feature a "Lucky Loonie" in the neckline, a reference to the story in which a loonie was put under the ice at the 2002 Winter Olympics by a Canadian member of the area's ice crew.After both men's and women's teams won gold at the 2002 Olympics, the "Lucky Loonie," as it was called, became part of Canadian sports folklore..Speaking about the importance these jerseys have to not just the team but the country, head coach Jesse Marsch said, "There’s a real pride in representing Canada. Our players understand the moment in front of us, including a World Cup at home and an entire country behind us.""When we put this jersey on, it represents every place and every community that helped build The People's Team. We take this responsibility seriously."The jerseys are currently available for sale on the Canada Soccer website with prices ranging from $114.99 for youth kits all the way up to custom, pro-quality versions, priced at $264.99.