Former Flames captain Iginla reveals he's been battling health issues

Former Calgary Flames captain and team legend Jerome Iginla has revealed that he has been suffering from some health issues recently.In an interview with Sportsnet, the Flames' all-time top scorer has disclosed that over the last couple years he has faced some serious health issues but assures fans that he remains hopeful he will make a full recovery."Unfortunately I have been battling some health issues," Iginla said to SN at his home in the Okanagan Valley.When asked about what exactly he has been dealing with, he stated, "Some neurological issues. I’m not entirely sure what it is, it may be from metal toxins from reaction to the cobalt hip.”He noted that following his hip replacement a few years ago, he began taking medication that, in addition to the artificial hip, affected his weight, energy, and speech.There are worries that cobalt-chromium components in Iginla's hip have deteriorated and are possibly causing complications due to the cobalt entering his bloodstream..He also reported that following tests he found out that he had a high concentration of mercury in his bloodstream. He now says he is working to get that level down while trying to figure out if it is related to the cobalt issue."I need more time to figure it all out, but I’m still hopeful that I will recover fully," he said about his current understanding of his health."Things are slowly getting under control, thanks be to God."This confirmation may come as a shock to some hockey fans, but there has been recent online speculation among Flames fans regarding Iginla's health."Is Jarome Iginla okay?" a recent post from @FlamesTalk on Twitter reads, linking to a clip of Iginla talking in Prime Video docu-series Hometown Heros."Saw this clip from Hometown Giants and couldn't help it [sic] notice a change in his voice.".The post had garnered almost 600,000 views at the time of writing and had many around the hockey world speculating about the Iginla's health.Although this recent interview with SN has likely calmed the nerves of many Flames fans, it still appears that Iggy has a substantial road to full recovery.