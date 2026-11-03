Sports

Former Flames captain Iginla reveals he's been battling health issues

Jerome Iginla revealed that he has been suffering from 'some neurological issues' as a result of a reaction to an artificial hip
Jerome Iginla
Jerome IginlaWS Files
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Calgary Flames
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Jerome Iginla
Iginla Health issues
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