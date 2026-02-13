GOLD MEDAL BOINKING: Olympic Village has run out of 10,000 condoms in 3 days

It seems like this year's Olympians aren't just getting hot and sweaty during competitions and training but in the Olympic Village as well.Italian newspaper La Stampa has reported that athletes have been so friendly with one another that, after just three days, the provided stocks of 10,000 condoms have already run out.“The supplies ran out in just three days,” an anonymous athlete told La Stampa. “They promised us more will arrive, but who knows when.”.According to reports, the Olympic committee vastly underestimated just how much international trade would be going on between the athletes, with just 10,000 condoms provided.Looking at condom statistics from previous Olympics shows that this number is well below what should have been provided.For example the 2024 Games in Paris, 300,000 condoms were provided to the 10,500 athletes, a ratio of two condoms per athlete per day.However, for the 2026 edition, only 10,000 condoms were provided for just under 3,000 athletes, a ratio far lower than what previous editions had..The practice of providing condoms in the Olympic Village has been an understated tradition since the 1988 games in Seoul, South Korea.Providing condoms is done to combat the spread of, and promote awareness of, sexually transmitted infections.The most recent exception to this was during the 2020 games in Tokyo, which, due to ongoing COVID restrictions, implemented a so-called "intimacy ban," which was put in place to reduce contact between athletes.Circling back to the current shortage, it's a humorous irony that the condom supply has run out just in time for Valentine's Day.What a way to spoil the mood, especially in such a romantic location as Milan.