Sports

GOLD MEDAL BOINKING: Olympic Village has run out of 10,000 condoms in 3 days

Olympians engaging in 'off-ice training' have already used up provided contraceptives, but Olympic committee should've provided more, reports say
2026 Winter Olympics Logo
2026 Winter Olympics LogoIOC
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Condoms
Olympic Village
2026 Olympics
2026 Olympics team Canada

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news