Sports

HARDING: CFL can grow without moving the goalposts or shrinking end zones

The league can grow without sacrificing its unique Canadian identity and traditional field dimensions.
CFL Field Size Changes
CFL Field Size ChangesImage courtesy of ChatGPT
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Stewart Johnston
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