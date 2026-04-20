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Mike Malott speaks out after UFC official rips Canadian flag out of his hands following victory

Canadian UFC fighter Mike Malott speaks out after a UFC official prevented him from waving a Canadian flag in the octagon following his victory in Winnipeg
Canadian UFC fighter Mike Malott gets the Canadian flag ripped from his hands by UFC official after victory in Winnipeg
Canadian UFC fighter Mike Malott gets the Canadian flag ripped from his hands by UFC official after victory in WinnipegScreen grabs from @MMAJOEYC on X/Twitter
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Ufc
Canadian Flag
Mike Malott
MMA
Canadian UFC Fighter Mike Malott
Ariel Helwani

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