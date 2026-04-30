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MLS commissioner comments 'Liar liar pants on fire' under Eby tweet, says account was hacked

Account of Major League Soccer commissioner Don Garber comments 'Liar liar pants on fire," under Eby tweet about potential Vancouver Whitecaps relocation, MLS says the account was hacked
MLS Commissioner Don Garber comments "Liar liar pants on fire" under Eby tweet talking about saving the Vancouver Whitecaps
MLS Commissioner Don Garber comments "Liar liar pants on fire" under Eby tweet talking about saving the Vancouver WhitecapsScreen grab from r/MLS
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Bcpoli
Canada Soccer
Mls
BC premier David Eby
Vancouver Whitecaps
Major League Soccer
Don Garber
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