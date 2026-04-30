MLS commissioner comments 'Liar liar pants on fire' under Eby tweet, says account was hacked

The account of Major League Soccer (MLS) commissioner Don Garber commented, "Liar liar pants on fire," in response to a post from B.C. Premier David Eby discussing the ongoing struggle to keep the Vancouver Whitecaps from relocating.The comment was quickly deleted, and the chief communications officer for the MLS, Don Courtemanche, responded, saying that "Commissioner Garber was hacked and did not post this.".The comment was on a post from the B.C. premier in which he says the provincial government was "fighting to keep the Whitecaps in Vancouver.After the comment was posted and then subsequently deleted, Garber made a new post saying that his "account was compromised earlier this evening. The issue has been resolved. I appreciate Premier Eby for taking the time to meet with me today..The claim that Garber's account was hacked has been disputed by some accounts on social media, with one person writing that "yeah man, someone hacked it to make that one reply, I'm sure. Tell his assistant to be sure to switch to the burner next time.".This situation comes as the future of the Vancouver Whitecaps is beginning to look increasingly precarious.Earlier in the week the club put out a statement in response to rumours that the team may relocate to Las Vegas due to stadium and revenue issues."The club has faced well-documented structural challenges around stadium economics, venue access, and revenue limitations that have made it difficult to attract buyers committed to keeping the team in Vancouver,” the statement from the Whitecaps reads.The comment from the account of the MLS commissioner, whether genuine or fake, will be yet another arrow to the hearts of Whitecaps supporters who will be desperate to keep their team where it belongs.With Canada set to co-host the 2026 FIFA World Cup in just over a month's time, the news surrounding the potential relocation of one of the country's most historic clubs will be a damper on what should be a bumper year for Canadian soccer.