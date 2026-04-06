Sports

Retired women's soccer and basketball legends shred IOC's new transgender policy

A screenshot of Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird on their podcast.
A screenshot of Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird on their podcast.A Touch More podcast: YouTube
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Soccer
International Olympic Committee
Megan Rapinoe
women's soccer
Alberta transgender athletes
Trangender males in women's sports
Sue Bird
2020 olympics

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