Russia calls for World Juniors to be hosted elsewhere as Canada reaffirms ban on Russian participation

CALGARY - Russia has demanded that the upcoming 2027 World Junior Hockey tournament, set to be hosted in Edmonton and Red Deer, be moved out of Canada following the decision by the hosts to refuse Russian participation.Russian Sports Minister Mikhail Degtyaryov called on the IIHF to move the tournament due to Canada's refusal to allow the Russian team to participate as a form of protest against the Russian invasion of Ukraine, according to the Canadian Press."The only legitimate decision would be to move the tournament out of Canada to a country which is prepared to ensure the participation of all eligible national teams including Russia," Degtyaryov wrote in a post to his Telegram account."We are convinced that the actions of the IIHF, Hockey Canada and the Canadian government should receive the very toughest assessment from the IOC, international sports organizations, and bring about consequences for their status and the right to host international competitions.”In addition to the comments from the sports minister, the Russian Ice Hockey Federation put out a statement that condemned the Canadian decision to maintain their ban, calling the decision "unlawful."The federation also called the decision by the IIHF not to push back against the Canadian decision to bar Russian participation as politically motivated. "The IIHF’s decision was made solely due to political reasons," a statement from the federation released on Saturday reads..This ongoing disagreement stems from a decision issued by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), which ordered the IIHF to allow Russian teams to participate in international sporting competitions, initially expected to begin with the upcoming World Juniors.However, despite the ruling from the CAS, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney declared that Russian players would not be permitted into the country as long as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continued."If you’re asking specifically about the world juniors, the Russians will not be there," Carney said when questioned about the issue.Despite the appeals from Russia, the IIHF confirmed that the tournament will remain in Canada and will take place as scheduled in Edmonton and Red Deer from December 26 to January 5.The IIHF said it came to the decision after "carefully assessing the feasibility of alternative arrangements.”"All participating (member national associations) have been informed, and an updated competition schedule will be posted shortly."The decisions not only means that Russia won't be participating, but also that Norway will be reinstated in the competition, as they had initially been removed to allow for Russian participation.Hockey Canada stated that it welcomed the decision from the IIHF and said it looks forward to hosting the tournament for a record 20th time."We fully support the IIHF’s announcement today and look forward to hosting the IIHF World Junior Championship 2027 in Alberta next month as planned.”