Sports

Russia calls for World Juniors to be hosted elsewhere as Canada reaffirms ban on Russian participation

Russian sport minister calls for World Juniors to be moved from Canada as IIHF reaffirms its plan to go ahead with the tournament in Edmonton and Red Deer
Hockey Canada
Hockey CanadaWS Files
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Ice Hockey
Hockey Canada
Russia Ukraine War
Russian Invasion Of Ukraine
World Junior Championships
International Ice Hockey Federation
World Juniors
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney
Canadian hockey
IIHF
Russian hockey team
Russia World Juniors
Russia banned from World Juniors
Russian Sports Minister Mikhail Degtyaryov