Sports

SACK-RE BLEU UPDATE: BC Lions release ballsy DB who punched Alouette's player in the groin

BC Lions have released Josh Hagerty as a result of his actions that left Alouettes player Liam Talbot sustaining 'life-altering' injuries
BC Lions defensive back Josh Hagerty seen punching Montreal Alouettes running back Liam Talbot multiple times in the groin
BC Lions defensive back Josh Hagerty seen punching Montreal Alouettes running back Liam Talbot multiple times in the groinWS
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Cfl
Canadian Football
Canadian Football League
Montreal Alouettes
Bc Lions
Liam Talbot
Josh Hagerty
Life-altering injury
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Western Standard
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