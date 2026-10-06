SACK-RE BLEU UPDATE: BC Lions release ballsy DB who punched Alouette's player in the groin

The BC Lions have announced that defensive back Josh Hagerty has been released by the football club after video showed him punching Montreal Alouettes running back Liam Talbot in the groin multiple times during a game back in September."Over the past two weeks, the BC Lions have conducted a review of the circumstances surrounding the league's suspension of safety Josh Hagerty," a statement from the Lions' General Manager, Ryan Rigmaiden, reads.The football club stated that after an internal review of Hagerty's actions, they have decided to release him."While we respect Josh, his actions were inconsistent with the standards expected of a BC Lion. We believe this decision is in the best interests of the organization going forward.".Hagerty faced massive criticism from across the Canadian football world after videos were posted to social media showing him repeatedly striking Montreal Alouettes running back Liam Talbot in the groin during a game between the two teams earlier in the season. .As a result of Hagerty's actions, Talbot sustained a "life-altering" injury and had to undergo surgery that has made him inactive for the rest of the season.The league had only suspended Hagerty, who is a native of Regina, for two games, leading to many to call on the Lions to adequately punish him for actions that were seen as unsportsmanlike and lacking any kind of honour or integrity.With this news, it appears this pressure has succeeded, and Hagerty, who has played six seasons in the CFL, will now have to hope these actions haven't marked him as un-signable.Hagerty previously played for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, Edmonton Elks, and the Toronto Argonauts, being a part of that team's 2022 Grey Cup winning squad.Talbot, a native of London, Ontario, was playing his first season of professional football when the incident happened. It is hoped he will be able to make a full recovery and return to play for the Alouettes next season.