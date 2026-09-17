SACK-RE BLUE: Alouettes RB operated on after suffering punches to the unmentionables against BC

Multiple below-the-belt punches have left a Montreal Alouettes running back singing a higher note after he was forced to undergo surgery following the altercation during the game in Vancouver this past Saturday.Pundits around the Canadian Football League are clamouring for BC Lions defensive back Josh Hagerty to face significant consequences after video clips circulated online showing him striking Alouettes running back Liam Talbot multiple times in the groin.Reports indicate that Talbot has had to undergo "life altering" surgery after the incident and will likely be out for the rest of the season.The incident has sparked backlash from across the footballing world, with commentators as well as current and former pros calling for Hagerty to be punished to the fullest extent of the league's rules."This is one of the most bush league things I've ever seen on a football field," said former Winnipeg Blue Bomber and 2019 Grey Cup champion Chris Streveler in a video posted on X."Something needs to be done; this is absolutely unacceptable.".Similar comments were heard from Talbot's teammate, Alouettes fullback Marco Dubois, who posted a video of the incident on X with the caption "This is not football. There need to be consequences for this kind of unacceptable play that puts players’ safety at risk.".Despite the call from former and current players for a hefty suspension, the CFL announced Thursday that Hagerty would only face a two-game suspension for his actions.Talbot remains on the Alouettes injured list and is expected to miss the remainder of the season, which is doubly unfortunate for the young running back, as the Alouettes were one of the favourites for the Grey Cup this year, tied for the best in the league alongside the Edmonton Elks.