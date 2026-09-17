Sports

SACK-RE BLUE: Alouettes RB operated on after suffering punches to the unmentionables against BC

Liam Talbot faces 'life altering' injuries after BC's Josh Hagerty is seen striking him multiple times in the groin, Hagerty only faces two game suspension as a result
BC Lions defensive back Josh Hagerty seen punching Montreal Alouettes running back Liam Talbot multiple times in the groin
BC Lions defensive back Josh Hagerty seen punching Montreal Alouettes running back Liam Talbot multiple times in the groinWS
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Canadian Football
Cfl Football
Montreal Alouettes
Bc Lions
Liam Talbot
Josh Hagerty
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