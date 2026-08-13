'SICK': DeChambeau calls Banff Springs 'one of the world's most beautiful golf courses' in trip to Canada

“I feel like I’m in Narnia."Banff Springs Golf Course is the backdrop of a video that is going viral that was posted by American golf pro Bryson DeChambeau.DeChambeau, whose YouTube page has close to three million subscribers, posted a video on Wednesday that, as of the time of writing, has amassed close to 1.2 million views in less than 24 hours.The video was filmed in DeChambeau's quest to find the most beautiful golf course in the world, and with Banff Springs wildly considered to be in the running for that title, it's no surprise that the LIV Tour professional made the trek up to Alberta.."How beautiful is that?" DeChambeau says in the intro to his video, "I'm playing what might be the most beautiful golf course in the entire world."DeChambeau's current 'Top Five' includes courses like Pebble Beach, Cypress Point, and Augusta National, the course where the Masters tournament is played. .During the course of his round at Banff Springs, DeChambeau remarked not only on the stunning beauty of the golf course and the surrounding landscape but also on the abundance of wildlife that is visible on and around the course.During the video he witnesses a variety of wildlife on the course, including a coyote, an eagle, and an elk that walks right in front of the tee box.In addition to admiring the scenery, DeChambeau states at the beginning of the video that his goal is to get a score of at least six under par.Despite starting strong and going three under through the first three holes, even getting an eagle on the third hole, DeChambeau's momentum slumps slightly, and he gets scores of three pars in a row from holes 10 to 13.He is able to recover his score and finishes the round with a score of seven under par, although he finishes the round by triple-putting on the 18th..Throughout the round DeChambeau consumes at least four chocolate milks, which would not be this writer's idea of an ideal golfing beverage, but I guess that's the reason DeChambeau's 'bad run' consists of four pars in a row and my 'bad run' consists of three balls into the water and then promptly leaving the course out of frustration. After building suspense throughout the entire video, and despite the name of the video literally being "The World's Most Beautiful Golf Course," DeChambeau ranks Banff Springs as the second most beautiful golf course in the world behind Cypress Point.If there's any consolation, Banff Springs was able to beat out Augusta National as well as Pebble Beach in DeChambeau's ranking but was evidently not good enough to best Cypress Point, in Pebble Beach, California.Finishing off the video he calls the course "unbelievable," adding that he doesn't think any golf course would be able to take Cypress off the top of his rankings.