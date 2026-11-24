CALGARY — The singer of the national anthems ahead of Monday's NHL clash between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the New York Islanders has apologized after she received mass criticism for her rendition of O Canada.Sarrah Strimel-Bentley, a former Broadway actress, was chosen to sing the anthems in honour of the Islanders' breast cancer awareness game due to the fact that she is a survivor of the disease.During her rendition, Strimel-Bentley sang "O Canada, we lend our hearts to thee” instead of “O Canada, we stand on guard for thee,” and also sang "True patriot love with all of us command," replacing "in" with "with."The reaction of the crowd, as well as Leafs captain Auston Matthews, was immediately obvious on the broadcast, with Matthews looking distinctly confused as he was listening to the anthem and Leafs fans also appearing to be equally puzzled. .The clip of her botched rendition of the national anthem has been widely circulated, with even the Maple Leafs' official Twitter account poking fun at the incident, posting a clip of the game with the caption, "Jake McCabe, would lend my heart to thee.".The moment also drew criticism, with online commentators calling the moment "disrespectful" and "lazy," saying that if Strimel-Bentley couldn't be bothered to learn the words, she shouldn't have been asked to sing the anthems in the first place."It’s just lazy to not know the words of an anthem you’re singing," wrote one commentator."What a bloody insult. It's not that complicated a song," wrote another.Fans also pointed out the fact that, right after finishing the anthem, Strimel-Bentley reached into her pants and pulled out a vape and proceeded to take a drag before beginning the singing of the American anthem.Following the backlash, Strimel-Bentley posted an apology on her Instagram page, where she said she had "practiced the sh*t" out of the anthem and blamed her mistakes on memory lapses she has suffered since her cancer treatment."I just wish that you would be a little easier on someone who is just a human being, and I’m sorry. Thank you for giving me grace, I love Canada, I stand on guard for thee," she said in the video..The backlash also prompted many in the hockey community to come to Strimel-Bentley's defence, noting her struggle with cancer and her apology as reasons to tone down the criticism. NHL reporter Elliotte Friedman wrote that "I know what it's like to stumble on a big broadcasting stage. Certainly Sarrah will have an opportunity to make amends; let's not forget about her fight to get here.".However, it seems that the messed-up anthem may have been just what the Leafs needed to hear as they rallied to record their first win in nine games, beating the Islanders 4-2.