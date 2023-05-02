Editor's Note: The source of the original story, insidetherink.com, has since admitted its article was false. This story has been edited and updated to reflect their retraction.

After a tumultuous two weeks that saw the Calgary Flames fire their coach and general manger after missing the NHL playoffs, InsiderTheRink.com claimed anonymous sources suggested the team could soon be up for sale. 

Tags

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

Recommended for you

(9) comments

Left Coast
Left Coast

So the Flames are looking at Houston . . . . anyone do the Math as to the cost of this adventure would be to the Citizens of Calgary? The 300 Million infrastructure package would be a mere blip in the discussion.

Anyone who would turn the Province over to the Marxist NDP over this is completely insane . . . or a useless eater & grifter.

Either Alberta gets this Election right on the 29th . . . or it will become just like a typical Eastern Province.

Report Add Reply
D&J
D&J

Whatever the people of Alberta decide I would suggest a rethink on Smith vs Notley. One is for freedom, affordability, common sense and family values. The other won't even answer questions unless its from gov. funded media. That says it all. A vote for the latter is a vote for Trudeau.

Report Add Reply
mijo
mijo

The Flames have been a source of entertainment enjoyed by hockey enthusiasts for decades. Forcing taxpayers into paying this kind of money when tickets sales and broadcast agreements isn’t enough to pay the outrageous contracts and salaries NHL owners agree to doesn’t make sense. Hockey fans argue that players make what the fans are willing to pay. Apparently pro athletes and their employers want more than that. Maybe it’s time for a reassessment of our values.

Report Add Reply
guest399
guest399

The provincial government said it's pushing a billion into this entertainment company. It is doing that by purchasing a new place of business for them. This is a gift from the taxpayer, not a loan. So the already wealthy entertainment business is now worth a billion more today than it was yesterday. No wonder they are considering selling. It's profit taking time, thanks to windfall that Smith is giving the owners. A billion of our tax money sure is a nice payday. Too bad we all don't qualify for government payouts like that. But we all have to pay for it.

Report Add Reply
Free Canada
Free Canada

Guest399. Wow… have you even read the deal? Province put in 330 mil for infrastructure not a billion. Everything else comes from City of Calgary, Stampede board and the Flames. In Edm the owner Katz put in 100 mil that’s all. The City paid the rest. In the End for Calgary as in Edmonton, the city will own the arena and all the business that will start up around the new arena will pay tax to the City of Calgary. This is a great investment to the City of Calgary. Yes this is obviously an election ploy for Smith. But it is money well spent. Remember how Notley spent 3 bill before the 2019 election on oil rail cars to try and convince people she is not the anti energy activist that she is. Ya….that was wasting money!! Wake up!

Report Add Reply
tim2
tim2

You clearly don't understand the deal. Would you spend 600 million on a building the city will own? The flames world never own that property. Who's the leach then?

Report Add Reply
Rusty Pipes
Rusty Pipes

Perhaps Calgary does not need the new entertainment complex if the Flames move?

Report Add Reply
PersonOne
PersonOne

Calgary has gone down the tubes since NDP got in, and the Liberals removed our right to make money.

Report Add Reply
ljstd007
ljstd007

👍

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.