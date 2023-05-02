Editor's Note: The source of the original story, insidetherink.com, has since admitted its article was false. This story has been edited and updated to reflect their retraction.
After a tumultuous two weeks that saw the Calgary Flames fire their coach and general manger after missing the NHL playoffs, InsiderTheRink.com claimed anonymous sources suggested the team could soon be up for sale.
But after publishing their report, the team denied a sale was planned and the website withdrew the story.
According to Flames’ Communications VP Peter Hanlon, the story has been retracted and withdrawn and the website issued an apology.
It comes as the Flames on Monday fired long-time coach Darryl Sutter, who follows GM Brad Treliving out the door.
Murray Edwards co-founded the Calgary Sports and Entrainment Corporation (CSEC) in 2021. Edwards is a popular Calgary financier and oil patch executive who made his fortune with Canadian Natural Resources and Ensign Drilling. Edwards is reportedly worth $2.7 billion US and Forbes ranks him as the 32nd richest man in the world.
Edwards is a driving force behind last week’s $1.2-billion arena deal between the team, the city of Calgary, and the government of Alberta. He hasn’t commented on it publicly, but it’s contingent on several unknowns — the biggest one being the re-election of UCP leader Danielle Smith as premier.
Edwards was reportedly prepared to move the team to Houston when he pulled the plug on the previous deal in December, 2021 over the issue of rising costs which topped $608 million. The new deal was only secured after the province stepped up with an additional $330 million in funding.
When it was announced, Smith made it crystal clear the new arena is conditional on her re-election. NDP boss Rachel Notley hasn’t said she’d cancel it, but claims she doesn’t have all the details to fully support it, either.
A new poll by ThinkHQ yesterday found fully 50% of Calgarians are opposed to the deal — 32% ‘strongly’ — while only 43% support it. In the rest of the province, sentiment is generally divided, except with respect to Edmonton. In the provincial capital region, fully 61% of those interviewed disapprove of the deal (44% strongly), compared to only 33% offering support, ThinkHQ said.
“This is not the issue that's going to win a lot of new votes for the UCP in Calgary,” said ThinkHQ CEO Marc Henry.
“In fact, it may cost them votes in the ridings surrounding Edmonton. That said, it's an issue that could cost the NDP the election if mishandled, if they threaten to stop the deal as government.”
So the Flames are looking at Houston . . . . anyone do the Math as to the cost of this adventure would be to the Citizens of Calgary? The 300 Million infrastructure package would be a mere blip in the discussion.
Anyone who would turn the Province over to the Marxist NDP over this is completely insane . . . or a useless eater & grifter.
Either Alberta gets this Election right on the 29th . . . or it will become just like a typical Eastern Province.
Whatever the people of Alberta decide I would suggest a rethink on Smith vs Notley. One is for freedom, affordability, common sense and family values. The other won't even answer questions unless its from gov. funded media. That says it all. A vote for the latter is a vote for Trudeau.
The Flames have been a source of entertainment enjoyed by hockey enthusiasts for decades. Forcing taxpayers into paying this kind of money when tickets sales and broadcast agreements isn’t enough to pay the outrageous contracts and salaries NHL owners agree to doesn’t make sense. Hockey fans argue that players make what the fans are willing to pay. Apparently pro athletes and their employers want more than that. Maybe it’s time for a reassessment of our values.
The provincial government said it's pushing a billion into this entertainment company. It is doing that by purchasing a new place of business for them. This is a gift from the taxpayer, not a loan. So the already wealthy entertainment business is now worth a billion more today than it was yesterday. No wonder they are considering selling. It's profit taking time, thanks to windfall that Smith is giving the owners. A billion of our tax money sure is a nice payday. Too bad we all don't qualify for government payouts like that. But we all have to pay for it.
Guest399. Wow… have you even read the deal? Province put in 330 mil for infrastructure not a billion. Everything else comes from City of Calgary, Stampede board and the Flames. In Edm the owner Katz put in 100 mil that’s all. The City paid the rest. In the End for Calgary as in Edmonton, the city will own the arena and all the business that will start up around the new arena will pay tax to the City of Calgary. This is a great investment to the City of Calgary. Yes this is obviously an election ploy for Smith. But it is money well spent. Remember how Notley spent 3 bill before the 2019 election on oil rail cars to try and convince people she is not the anti energy activist that she is. Ya….that was wasting money!! Wake up!
You clearly don't understand the deal. Would you spend 600 million on a building the city will own? The flames world never own that property. Who's the leach then?
Perhaps Calgary does not need the new entertainment complex if the Flames move?
Calgary has gone down the tubes since NDP got in, and the Liberals removed our right to make money.
👍
