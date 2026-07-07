Sports

US crashes out of World Cup amid dodgy red card debacle, joins fellow hosts Canada, Mexico on sidelines

US national team flops out of World Cup after embarrassing 4-1 thumping by Belgium amid suspension scandal
US player Weston McKennie sobs on the bench after embarrassing 4-1 demolition against Belgium
US player Weston McKennie sobs on the bench after embarrassing 4-1 demolition against Belgium@BlueJayEnjoyer on Twitter/X
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