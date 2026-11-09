Sports

WATCH: FC Supra player given red card for pushing ball boy who turns out to be Cavalry coaches' son

Unsportsmanlike moment goes viral as Cavalry wins 2-0 against Montreal-based FC Supra to book their spot in the CPL final
Fans can be seen celebrating as Alessandro Biello receives a red card for violent conduct after he pushed a ball boy during the second leg of the Canadian Premier League playoff semifinal against Cavalry FC in Calgary
Fans can be seen celebrating as Alessandro Biello receives a red card for violent conduct after he pushed a ball boy during the second leg of the Canadian Premier League playoff semifinal against Cavalry FC in CalgaryScreengrab from @Onesoccer on X/Twitter
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Canada Soccer
Canadian Premier League
Tommy Wheeldon Jr
Cavalry Football Club
viral video
Cavalry FC
CPL Soccer
Canadian Soccer
FC Supra du Québec