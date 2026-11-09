WATCH: FC Supra player given red card for pushing ball boy who turns out to be Cavalry coaches' son

It wasn't just the two goals from a resurgent Cavalry side that got fans to their feet at Spruce Meadows during this weekend's CPL semifinal, but a bizarre moment of unsportsmanlike conduct between a ballboy and an opposing player.A packed house of over 5,000 fans watched Cavalry FC put two past FC Supra du Québec to book their spot in the CPL final, but the moment that had most people talking was the stoppage time red card for Supra midfielder Alessandro Biello.At the time of the incident, Supra were in need of a goal to keep their season alive, with Cavalry leading the game 2-0 and 3-2 on aggregate.As the clock continued to tick, this desperation boiled over, and Biello, frustrated at the antics of the ball boys who were trying to hinder him quickly restarting the play, leaned into the kid, knocking him over the advertising board.It must be noted that the ball boy does sell the shove quite hard, with the commentators even quipping that "the ball retriever cannot be booked for simulation; I'm being a bit tongue in cheek.".Following a video review, it was decided that the shove warranted a red card for violent conduct, and Biello was sent to the dressing room. He will also likely miss the first couple games of the next season, as his incurred suspension will roll over.After the red card was shown, the crowd erupted in cheers, and the ball boy could be seen jumping up and down in front of the crowd, revelling in the moment.The moment has garnered reaction from across the footballing world, being widely shared and accruing over half a million views at the time of writing.Some online commentators praised the moment as a classic example of "s--thousery," while others maligned the boy's actions, with one commentator saying the incident was "bush league stuff. Utterly unserious."This was not the first instance in the match of the ball boys playing mind games with the Supra players; earlier in the match broadcast cameras caught a ball boy deliberately throwing away a ball so the Supra goalkeeper couldn't restart play as quickly as he wanted..However, the story doesn't end there, as it was later revealed that the ball boy involved in this incident was in fact the son of Cavalry head coach Tommy Wheeldon Jr.After the match he said that he "couldn't confirm or deny" if the ball boy involved was his son or not..Following the result on Saturday, Cavalry will host the CPL final at Spruce Meadows on November 21.They will face the reigning North Star Cup champions, Atletico Ottawa, in a rematch of last year's final, which saw Ottawa win 2-1 over Cavalry in a match that also went viral worldwide due to the blizzard-like conditions the match took place in