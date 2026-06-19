SHAW: Canada isn't governed by voters anymore — it's governed by institutions

It is often taken for granted that Canada is a democracy. Between the constant invocation of “our democratic institutions” by both government and opposition, Canadians are encouraged to believe that public policy ultimately reflects the will of the electorate. What this assumption ignores is the increasingly obvious reality that Canadian politics is shaped less by citizens than it is by organized institutional interests.Lobbying itself is not new. Farmers made UFA; workers organized unions; industrialists met in chambers of commerce. Yet what Canada faces today is something deeper than ordinary lobbying: a political order increasingly governed through NGOs, consultancies, corporations, and activist organizations possessing permanent infrastructure, media access, funding pipelines, and direct relationships with ministers and bureaucrats. Meanwhile, the ordinary citizen casts a ballot every few years and little more.The SNC-Lavalin affair revealed the degree to which a sufficiently connected corporation could exert pressure upon the machinery of the state itself. Former Attorney General Jody Wilson-Raybould testified that she experienced “consistent and sustained” pressure regarding intervention in the prosecution process, transforming what should have been a legal matter into a constitutional crisis because the institutional interests involved were simply too large and too interconnected to ignore.Likewise, the WE Charity affair demonstrated how governance increasingly occurs through quasi-public NGO structures rather than directly accountable institutions. A major federal student grant program was nearly outsourced to an activist-charitable organization deeply embedded within elite political and media networks..The issue was not just the speaking fees paid to members of the Trudeau family, but that an unelected NGO apparatus had become so intertwined with the administrative state that billions in public programming could be quietly transferred into its orbit with little to no scrutiny.And even after both scandals went public — and there was a widely expressed outrage nationwide — ultimately, the prime minister, who was at the centre of it all, faced functionally no recourse for his actions.This pattern is not just limited to scandals; however, we can see it in the influence of firms such as McKinsey and Company. A consulting firm which became deeply involved in federal policy planning, immigration modernization, and administrative restructuring; in effect, the whole of the federal government was taking marching orders from an unelected multinational organization. Increasingly, the permanent managerial apparatus of the country is outsourced to organizations which undergo no democratic accountability whatsoever.Organizations such as Century Initiative further illustrate how long-term national policy can emerge not from public demand, but from coordinated institutional consensus. Century Initiative’s proposal for a Canadian population of 100 million by 2100 aligns neatly with the interests of banks, developers, and large corporations seeking labour expansion and perpetual market growth. Yet few Canadians were ever directly asked whether they wished to fundamentally transform the demographic and economic structure of the country at such a scale..On the contrary, when asked, Canadians firmly reply “no” by a significant margin. Yet, that does not fetter the government from giving a listful ear to the non-profits and NGOs that quietly hand them money in exchange for pursuing their pet policy.A corporation employs lobbyists full-time. NGOs possess researchers, donor networks, communications staff, and media relationships. Consulting firms cultivate access to ministers and bureaucrats for decades.Meanwhile, the ordinary citizen can only send an email to an MP, complain online, and vote once every few years. Under such conditions, organized minorities inevitably outperform disorganized majorities.The solution, therefore, is not naïve appeals to abolish lobbying or fantasies about returning to some perfectly neutral democratic order. Power does not disappear merely because one refuses to organize it. The only effective counterweight to organized institutional influence is a competing organization..The only way to navigate a corporatocracy is through the establishment of our own disciplined and organized lobbies. This is precisely why the Alberta Prosperity Project (APP) has become politically significant. Regardless of one’s opinion of its specific objectives, the APP demonstrated a principle many Canadians are only beginning to rediscover: organized pressure works.Through sustained activism, coordinated messaging, events, media engagement, and constant pressure upon the United Conservative Party, the organization succeeded in exerting genuine influence over Alberta’s political discourse. APP managed to transform diffuse frustration into institutional leverage.Corporate monopolies, NGOs, activist networks, consulting firms, every serious political actor in Ottawa understands this fact instinctively. Only ordinary Canadians continue to believe that moral correctness alone can exert political force.Modern democracy increasingly functions as a competition between organized systems of influence. Those capable of building institutions shape the political order; those who remain fragmented are governed by those who do.The question Canadians must answer is not whether lobbying should exist — that battle was lost long ago — but whether Canadians intend to remain passive spectators within a managerial democracy or become an organized political force in their own right.