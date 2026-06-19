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SHAW: Canada isn't governed by voters anymore — it's governed by institutions

From lobbyists and NGOs to consultants and corporate interests, organized power increasingly shapes public policy while ordinary Canadians are left with little more than a ballot every few years.
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