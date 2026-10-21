WATCH: Alberta votes for Canada, but will Canada vote for Alberta?

The Pipeline breaks down the fallout from Alberta’s referendum and what the results mean for Premier Danielle Smith. Derek Fildebrandt, Cory Morgan, Nigel Hannaford, Dave Naylor and B.C. reporter Alex Zoltan examine Smith’s message to UCP members, the future of Alberta’s independence movement and whether tensions inside the party could create a new political fight.
The panel also turns to British Columbia, where Zoltan looks at the final days of the provincial election campaign and the battle between the B.C. Conservatives, NDP and Greens.