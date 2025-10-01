WATCH: Alberta’s push for West Coast pipelines

The Pipeline

Alberta’s push for West Coast pipelines
Cory Morgan, Nigel Hannaford, and Dave Naylor are joined by Alise Mills to talk about the Smith government’s push to develop pipelines to the West Coast, the imminent strike of Alberta teachers, to dig on the narrative shift on Truth and Reconciliation, and to examine whether new powers could let officials cut off your internet access.

