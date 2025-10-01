WATCH: Alberta’s push for West Coast pipelines

Cory Morgan, Nigel Hannaford, and Dave Naylor are joined by Alise Mills to talk about the Smith government’s push to develop pipelines to the West Coast, the imminent strike of Alberta teachers, to dig on the narrative shift on Truth and Reconciliation, and to examine whether new powers could let officials cut off your internet access.
Due to a high level of spam content being posted in our comment section below, all comments undergo manual approval by a staff member during regular business hours (Monday - Friday). Your patience is appreciated.