WATCH: Canadian freedom under attack from Ottawa, and abroad

Derek Fildebrandt, Nigel Hannaford, Cory Morgan and Dave Naylor discuss the backlash over comments from Israel’s ambassador to Canada about limiting freedoms in response to antisemitism, and the controversy over how governments and police have handled protests. The panel also examines Ottawa’s appeal of court rulings against the Emergencies Act, the federal NDP leadership race and what it all reveals about civil liberties and political decline in Canada.