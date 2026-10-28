WATCH: Is Danielle Smith facing a real UCP rebellion?

The Pipeline panel examines whether discontent inside the UCP poses a serious threat to Premier Danielle Smith after Alberta’s referendum. Derek Fildebrandt, Cory Morgan, Nigel Hannaford and Dave Naylor look at constituency associations calling for a leadership review, frustration among independence supporters, a new pledge for party board candidates and whether Smith’s response risks deepening divisions inside the party.
The panel also discusses the timing of the UCP’s new DEI legislation, delays on referendum-backed immigration reforms and the fallout from B.C.’s election.