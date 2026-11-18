The Pipeline panel examines the growing confrontation inside the UCP ahead of its AGM as constituency association presidents push back against a new loyalty pledge and Danielle Smith faces criticism over how the party is handling independence supporters.
Derek Fildebrandt, Cory Morgan, Nigel Hannaford and Josh Andrus also look at UCP nomination battles and changing constituency boundaries, a B.C. student removed from school after challenging its truth and reconciliation program, and the growing political fight over Indigenous policy and DRIPA in B.C.