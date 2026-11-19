CALGARY — Fiona, the nine-year-old Cincinnati Zoo hippo whose fight to survive as a premature calf drew fans around the world, died Thursday after swallowing a visitor’s knit hat that accidentally landed in her enclosure.The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden said its veterinarians and keepers made several attempts to help Fiona pass the hat. The team provided further supportive care Thursday, but she did not recover."Despite multiple attempts to move the hat out of her system, it was ultimately too much to overcome." the zoo said in a social media statement. "The team performed necessary supportive care today in an attempt to save her, but it was not successful and she did not recover.".The hat had been in Fiona’s system for roughly 11 days. Zoo spokesperson Michelle Curley told the Associated Press that a visitor tossed the hat into the air, where a ceiling fan caught it and sent it through an opening above the viewing windows. Curley said it was an accident. Fiona initially showed no signs of illness, but her appetite declined several days later. Veterinarians sedated her twice to assess her condition. An ultrasound showed some bunching in her intestines, and a colonoscopy using a nine-foot scope failed to locate the hat. The zoo said specialists advised that surgery was not an option for a full-grown hippo. Her care team kept her hydrated and even borrowed a vibration plate from a horse farm, hoping that standing on it would help move the hat through her digestive tract..Fiona was born six weeks early on January 24, 2017, the first Nile hippo born at the Cincinnati Zoo in 75 years. She weighed 29 pounds, roughly half the low end of the normal birth weight for her species and was too weak to stand and nurse from her mother, Bibi. Zoo staff provided round-the-clock care.The zoo shared updates as Fiona grew stronger, and people around the world followed her progress. She went on to inspire books and even an ice cream flavour. When one couple got engaged in front of her enclosure, Fiona made it into the photo, underwater behind them. In announcing her death, the zoo asked people to keep Fiona’s caretakers in their thoughts and give them space to grieve. Staff said they were “crushed by this news.”