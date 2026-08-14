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BREAKING: Luigi Mangione pleads guilty in killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson

Luigi Mangione has pleaded guilty Friday to federal stalking charges connected to the 2024 killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.
Luigi Mangione has pleaded guilty Friday to federal stalking charges connected to the 2024 killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.X screenshots
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Manhattan District Attorney
Manhattan District Attorneys Office
UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson
Luigi Mangione
Luigi Mangione pleads guilty
US District Judge Margaret Garnett
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