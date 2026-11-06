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UPDATED: Meghan Markle's father arrested by FBI in Florida amid child pornography investigation

Meghan Markle's estranged father, Thomas Markle Sr., is under investigation in the Philippines over allegations involving child sexual abuse material.
Meghan Markle's estranged father, Thomas Markle Sr., is under investigation in the Philippines over allegations involving child sexual abuse material.ChatGBT
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Meghan Markle
Child Pornography
Thomas Markle Sr.
Philippine Anti-Trafficking and Anti-OSAEC