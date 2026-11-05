UPDATED: California Governor Newsom commutes death sentences for all 548 inmates on state's Death Row

California Governor Gavin Newsom has commuted the death sentence of all 548 inmates currently on the state's Death Row.Instead of their initial sentence, those on Death Row will instead be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, a statement from the governor released on Thursday reads."I have decided to exercise my constitutional clemency authority to commute all California death sentences to life without the possibility of parole," a letter from Newson to "all Californians" reads."I take this action because I firmly believe that state-sanctioned killing is incompatible with California's values... I know we cannot execute people in our imperfect legal system and remain true to our core values, first among them justice and human decency.".Newsom has long been an advocate against the death penalty and had previously instituted a moratorium on the practice when he took office in 2019. In his statement he declared that he could "not remain true to my values and oversee the killing of people with death warrants in California."Newsom is set to leave the governor's office this coming January, and this commutation seems to be something he has waited until the end of his term to finalize. .Due to the upcoming end of his term, as well as his outspoken opposition to Donald Trump and the MAGA movement, he has been tipped as a possible frontrunner for the Democratic nomination for the 2028 presidential campaign.His decision means that the largest death row in the Western world will now be emptied and that the last person to be executed in the state of California will remain Clarence Ray Allen, who was executed by lethal injection in 2006.Some of the notable names currently on death row in the state include Charles Ng, who was arrested in Calgary in 1985 and was convicted of murdering 11 people; Randy Kraft, who tortured and murdered 16 young men; and Richard Allen Davis, who was the perpetrator behind the highly publicized kidnapping and murder of 12-year-old Polly Klaas.In his statement he acknowledged that "many Californians feel that those who commit brutal crimes deserve to die," but concluded by saying, "As governor, I have concluded the state cannot morally kill them.""I do, however, pray that this action will finally separate the memories of the victims of these crimes from the fate of those who harmed them. We can now let these offenders die in obscurity while we forever remember and honor their victims."