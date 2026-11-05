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UPDATED: California Governor Newsom commutes death sentences for all 548 inmates on state's Death Row

Newsom states that instead of the death penalty all inmates on death row will be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, largest commutation in modern US history
Hong Kong-born serial killer Charles Ng is one of the individuals on death row in California who's death sentence will be now be changed to life in prison
Hong Kong-born serial killer Charles Ng is one of the individuals on death row in California who's death sentence will be now be changed to life in prisonFBI
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California
Gavin Newsom
Death Penalty
California Gov. Gavin Newsom
California Death Row
Death Row