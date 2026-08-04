Canadian woman who slapped teen over Trump-themed clothing ordered deported

CALGARY — A Canadian woman previously charged with assaulting a teenager during a Fourth of July weekend confrontation at a New Jersey boardwalk has been ordered removed from the United States after pleading guilty to a reduced charge.Kaitlyn Tracey, 33, pleaded guilty to simple assault Tuesday in connection with the July 3 incident at Point Pleasant Beach, where she was accused of striking a teenage girl during an argument over patriotic clothing associated with U.S. President Donald Trump and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).According to the New York Post, Tracey was sentenced to one day in jail, with credit for time already served.Following the conclusion of her criminal case, an immigration judge ordered Tracey deported from the United States. She has since been transferred from New Jersey to an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facility in Texas while awaiting removal to Canada..The case drew widespread attention after video of the confrontation circulated online. U.S. authorities had previously said Tracey overstayed her authorized stay after entering the country in 2024, leading to her detention by ICE following her arrest.According to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Kaitlyn Tracey entered the United States on April 14, 2024, using her Canadian passport. DHS says she was authorized to remain in the U.S. until September 6, 2024.Tracey's husband, Matthew Geroni, had publicly defended his wife throughout the case, arguing the incident had been taken out of context and seeking legal assistance after her arrest.Tracey later turned herself over to police after an arrest warrant was issued and is currently being held at the Delaney Hall immigration detention facility in Newark, NJ.