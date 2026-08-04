USA News

Canadian woman who slapped teen over Trump-themed clothing ordered deported

A Canadian woman currently living in New Jersey has been arrested and charged with assault and child endangerment after she allegedly confronted and slapped a teenager at a Jersey Shore beach over clothing the teen wore that showed support for President Donald Trump and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).
A Canadian woman currently living in New Jersey has been arrested and charged with assault and child endangerment after she allegedly confronted and slapped a teenager at a Jersey Shore beach over clothing the teen wore that showed support for President Donald Trump and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).WS Canva
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Donald Trump
Ice
viral video
Kaitlyn Tracey
Matthew Geroni