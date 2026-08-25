Eight family members killed in deadly Montana shooting as home goes up in flames

CALGARY — Eight people, including children, were killed Sunday evening after gunfire erupted inside a Billings, Montana, home that was subsequently engulfed by fire.The incident occurred at a residence on White Star Circle in Billings’ West End after police received a 911 call reporting a shooting at approximately 6:01 p.m. on Sunday.According to authorities, dispatchers could hear gunfire in the background of the call. The first law enforcement officer arrived at the residence at about 6:12 p.m. and heard additional shots coming from the back of the home.According to the New York Post, police then encountered a male outside the residence who had suffered what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital and later died..Authorities said the home became fully engulfed in flames approximately three minutes after the additional gunfire was heard.Multiple adults and multiple juveniles were killed in the incident. Authorities have not yet publicly released the victims’ names or ages.The Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office said the incident began as a family disturbance and was not considered a random act of violence involving strangers. Authorities have not yet released a motive.The GoFundMe has identified some of those killed. They include 15-year-old Landon Ghekiere and his 12-year-old sister, Charlotte Ghekiere. Their stepmother, Megan Ghekiere, has also been identified as one of the victims..Investigators have described the scene as complex, in part because of the extensive fire damage and the water used to extinguish the blaze. Fire officials also faced challenges responding while the residence remained an active shooting scene.Several law enforcement and emergency agencies responded to the incident, including the Billings Police Department, Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office, Montana Highway Patrol and local fire departments.Authorities have said there is no ongoing threat to the public, although residents and members of the public have been asked to stay away from the area while investigators continue processing the scene.Officials are expected to provide additional information as the investigation continues.