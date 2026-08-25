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Eight family members killed in deadly Montana shooting as home goes up in flames

Multiple people, including children, were killed Sunday evening after gunfire erupted inside a Billings, Montana, home that was subsequently engulfed by fire.
Multiple people, including children, were killed Sunday evening after gunfire erupted inside a Billings, Montana, home that was subsequently engulfed by fire.X screenshots
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Montana shooting
Billings, Montana
White Star Circle
Yellowstone County Sheriff
Landon Ghekiere
Charlotte Ghekiere
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Western Standard
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