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Enes Kanter Freedom sues Chicago Sky over ejection and indefinite ban

Former NBA player alleges ''First Amendment rights were violated" after he was removed from Wintrust Arena.
Former NBA player Enes Kanter Freedom
Former NBA player Enes Kanter FreedomX screenshot
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