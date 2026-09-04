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Family of 'HeeHaw' takes legal action after donkey’s fatal shooting

Family of 'HeeHaw' takes legal action after donkey’s fatal shooting
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HeeHaw the donkey
Cedartown Police Department
Georgia Department of Agriculture
Hannah Israel
Trenton Garner
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Western Standard
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