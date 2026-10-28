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Family of three-year-old soccer player launches GoFundMe, police reveal reason for call

A three-year-old Florida soccer player whose family claimed police were called because he was "too good at soccer" has raised more than $45,000 through GoFundMe.
A three-year-old Florida soccer player whose family claimed police were called because he was "too good at soccer" has raised more than $45,000 through GoFundMe.X/ChatGBT
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Gofundme
Soccer
Police Body Camera
Police Investigation
viral on social media
GoFundMe campaign
viral video
Winter Park Police
Winter Park, Florida
American soccer
i9 Sports
Nevada Pierre
Martasia Griffin
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Western Standard
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