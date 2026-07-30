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Father of Georgia high school shooter sentenced to 15 years in prison

Father of the teen who carried out a deadly shooting at a Georgia high school has been sentenced to 15 years in prison
Father of the teen who carried out a deadly shooting at a Georgia high school has been sentenced to 15 years in prisonX
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Apalachee High School
Colin Gray
Colt Gray
Winder, Georgia
Patricia Brooks
Apalachee High School shooting
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Western Standard
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