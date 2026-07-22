Florida postal worker arrested after dozens of cats she collected on her route found caged in home

OTTAWA — A 77-year-old Florida postal worker has been arrested after authorities found dozens of cats and several dogs confined inside a home without working air conditioning or adequate ventilation.Gail Giustino was arrested Monday after deputies executed a search warrant at her Stuart residence, according to a CNN report.Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek said investigators believe Giustino collected feral cats she encountered while working her postal route and brought them home.Authorities initially estimated that at least 70 cats were inside the house. A subsequent count found 80 cats and 12 dogs, bringing the total number of rescued animals to 92.The animals were reportedly kept in cages and were not taken outside.Budensiek described the property as the worst animal-hoarding case he had encountered during his time with the sheriff’s office.“We’re talking about in some places a foot of animal feces in that house,” he said..The home had no proper ventilation or air conditioning to deal with Florida's hot summers. The smell and air quality were so severe that a hazardous-materials team from Martin County Fire Rescue was called to ventilate the building before rescuers could enter safely.“There is no air conditioning in that house,” Budensiek said. “When we cracked the door on it, the stench was unreal. The air was stifling hot.”Deputies began investigating about two weeks earlier after receiving a report that a postal worker was either stealing or collecting cats along her route.Investigators said they do not believe Giustino was deliberately taking people’s pets and initially believed most of the animals were feral. Local authorities have since said several possible owners have come forward.The sheriff said Giustino appeared to believe she was helping the animals but had allowed the situation to deteriorate.“Gail thinks she’s doing the right thing, but she’s doing it the wrong way,” Budensiek said.Giustino was charged with two misdemeanour counts, including animal cruelty and confining an animal without sufficient food or water.Budensiek said authorities could have pursued substantially more charges but were focused on removing the animals and preventing Giustino from obtaining them again.The animals were taken to the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast for medical examinations and care. Some were reportedly underweight, missing fur or showing other signs of stress.The allegations against Giustino have not been proven in court.