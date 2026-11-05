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Georgia cop avoids charges after shooting beloved miniature donkey 'HeeHaw'

A Georgia police officer will not face criminal charges after shooting and killing a one-year-old miniature donkey named HeeHaw during a search for a missing child.
A Georgia police officer will not face criminal charges after shooting and killing a one-year-old miniature donkey named HeeHaw during a search for a missing child.X/ChatGBT
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HeeHaw the donkey
Cedartown Police Department
Georgia Department of Agriculture
Hannah Israel
Trenton Garner
Chris McCormick
Tallapoosa Judicial Circuit