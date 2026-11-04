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'GUN THAT WON THE WEST': Idaho voters favour historic Winchester rifle as official state firearm

Idaho voters favour historic Winchester rifle as official state firearm.
Idaho voters favour historic Winchester rifle as official state firearm.ChatGBT
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state of Idaho
Idaho
Idaho state gun vote
Winchester Model 1894
Gun That Won the West
Idaho Gov. Brad Little
M1 Garand
Colt M1911
Winchester Model 1873