'GUN THAT WON THE WEST': Idaho voters favour historic Winchester rifle as official state firearm

CALGARY — Idaho voters have thrown their support behind a historic Winchester rifle in an unusual midterm election ballot question asking residents to choose their state's official gun.The Winchester Model 1873, famously nicknamed the "Gun That Won the West," emerged as the frontrunner in Tuesday's election, receiving 32.49% of the vote, according to unofficial results published by the Idaho Secretary of State Wednesday morning.With 20 of the state's 44 counties reporting, the historic lever-action rifle had collected 74,442 votes, placing it ahead of five other firearms competing for the symbolic designation.The Winchester Model 1894 followed in second place with 24.81%, while the Colt Single Action Army Revolver, commonly known as the "Peacemaker," placed third with 15.31%.The remaining candidates included the Remington Model 700 bolt-action rifle at 11.88%, the Colt M1911 pistol at 8.45%, and the M1 Garand rifle at 7.06%.Unlike other questions appearing on the Tuesday ballot, Idaho residents were not being asked to approve a new law or constitutional amendment. Instead, they were invited to select a firearm that could eventually become one of the state's official symbols, alongside its state bird, flower and horse..According to the Idaho Capital Sun, the question originated from House Bill 932, which passed unanimously through the Idaho Legislature earlier this year.Lawmakers approved the legislation by votes of 68–0 in the House and 32–0 in the Senate before Republican Gov. Brad Little signed it into law on April 2.The legislation was introduced as part of the state's recognition of the 250th anniversary of the signing of the United States Declaration of Independence.In the bill, lawmakers emphasized the role firearms played throughout American history, from the Revolutionary War to the settlement of the western frontier.The legislation also highlighted Idaho's own history, pointing to explorers Lewis and Clark, fur trappers, gold miners and homesteaders who relied on firearms for hunting and protection.The bill also referenced Idaho's high rate of firearm ownership and longstanding hunting and shooting traditions.The six firearms presented to voters represented different periods of American history..The Winchester Model 1873, introduced during the expansion of the American West, became closely associated with frontier settlement and earned its famous nickname through its widespread popularity.Its closest competitor, the Winchester Model 1894, became one of America's most recognizable hunting rifles, while the Colt Single Action Army Revolver gained prominence among law enforcement officers, soldiers and civilians during the late 19th century.The M1 Garand and Colt M1911 represented American military history, including their use during major conflicts of the 20th century. The Remington Model 700, meanwhile, became widely recognized as a hunting and precision-shooting rifle.The Wall Street Journal reported that the advisory question was among the more unusual decisions facing voters during Tuesday's midterm elections, with Idaho joining a growing number of states considering firearms as official symbols.Idaho would not be the first American state to recognize an official firearm.Utah designated the M1911 pistol as its state firearm in 2011, while Arizona adopted the Colt Single Action Army Revolver that same year..Idaho already recognizes numerous official symbols, including the mountain bluebird as its state bird, the Appaloosa as its state horse and the potato as its state vegetable.However, the vote remains non-binding, meaning the winning firearm will not automatically receive official recognition.Lawmakers would need to introduce and approve separate legislation during a future legislative session before formally establishing an official state gun.The election results remain unofficial as additional counties continue reporting.