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'HE WAS STILL BREATHING': Arizona mother speaks out after toddler found alive in hospital morgue

An Arizona mother is speaking out after her 18-month-old son was discovered alive in a hospital morgue more than five hours after doctors pronounced him dead.
An Arizona mother is speaking out after her 18-month-old son was discovered alive in a hospital morgue more than five hours after doctors pronounced him dead.X/ChatGBT
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Arizona
John Brewer
Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
Alexus Fiordilino
Vincent
Dr. Aryan Toosi
Phoenix Children's Hospital
Gilbert Police Department
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