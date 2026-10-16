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'Hero dad’ reportedly shoots teen gunman dead after four killed in Oregon school shooting, youngest victim identified

'Hero dad’ reportedly shoots teen gunman dead after four killed in Oregon school shooting, youngest victim identified.
'Hero dad’ reportedly shoots teen gunman dead after four killed in Oregon school shooting, youngest victim identified.X/ChatGBT
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Fbi
Oregon State Police
Bend, Oregon
Oregon school shooting
Silver Rail Elementary School
Bend-La Pine School District
Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz
Kaylub Giamanco
Oregon Governor Tina Kotek
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Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news