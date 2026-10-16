'Hero dad’ reportedly shoots teen gunman dead after four killed in Oregon school shooting, youngest victim identified.

CALGARY — A civilian, reportedly identified as Kaylub Giamanco, is being praised for pursuing and fatally shooting a teenage gunman who killed three children and a teacher at an Oregon elementary school Thursday afternoon, after the suspect allegedly opened fire on a pickup truck outside the building.Giamanco, reportedly the father of two students attending Silver Rail Elementary School in Bend, Oregon, is said to have witnessed the 16-year-old suspect entering the building before following him inside and confronting him.Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz confirmed during a Thursday evening press conference that the civilian shot and killed the suspect before responding officers arrived. Police have not officially confirmed the civilian's identity or whether he was a parent.According to Reuters, the attack began shortly before 1 p.m. on Thursday, when emergency dispatchers received a report from a driver whose vehicle had been fired upon by an individual carrying a long gun.Additional media reports identified the vehicle as a Toyota Tacoma pickup truck.The driver reportedly spotted the armed teenager approaching the school and attempted to confront him before the suspect opened fire..According to the Daily Mail, the teenager breached a secure vestibule designed to prevent unauthorized visitors from entering the school. Krantz confirmed that the gunman forced his way into the building by shooting through locked doors.Within minutes, emergency dispatchers received dozens of additional calls reporting gunfire inside the school.An emergency alert was issued at approximately 1 p.m., and responding officers arrived at the scene by 1:02 p.m. Police subsequently learned that the suspected gunman had already been shot.However, police have not officially confirmed the civilian's identity or whether he was a parent.Oregon Governor Tina Kotek praised the civilian's intervention during Thursday evening's press conference."To the community member who heroically intervened to stop further loss of life: Your actions carry a heavy emotional burden, and I just want you to know that my thoughts are with you as well," Kotek said..According to FOX 12 Oregon, fifth-grade teacher Kathy Sheil Smith spotted the suspect approaching the building with a long gun and immediately alerted the school's main office.She then gathered her students in a corner of the classroom as the school went into lockdown. Smith described frightened children praying and comforting one another while waiting for help."That person saw something, they did something and that took its own courage," Smith said, referring to the civilian who stopped the gunman."I'm just grateful that that person was able to apprehend the suspect." Despite the intervention, four people were killed in the attack.Police confirmed the victims included three children aged five, eight and 11, along with a teacher whose identity and age have not been publicly released. The youngest victim has reportedly been identified as five-year-old Rhoam Summer, whose name began circulating online following the tragedy. A Meal Train fundraiser has reportedly been established to support Rhoam's family as the Bend community mourns the lives lost in Thursday's shooting..A seven-year-old child, i identified as Saylor Graham, and a 54-year-old teacher were also hospitalized with critical injuries.A GoFundMe has been launched to support Saylor, who survived the shooting and is now recovering with her family by her side. According to the fundraiser, Saylor, described as a loving and determined young girl with multiple medical needs, faces additional medical challenges and uncertainty following the tragedy.Her parents, who are both self-employed, have reportedly been unable to work as much while supporting their daughter through her recovery. The fundraiser aims to help cover hospital expenses, temporary accommodations, transportation and lost income as the family navigates the aftermath of the shooting.Organizers described Saylor as a young girl with a "fierce determination to thrive" and thanked supporters for their donations, prayers and encouragement."Every donation, prayer, and act of kindness means so much," the fundraiser states..U.S. President Donald Trump has weighed in on the deadly Oregon elementary school shooting, praising the armed civilian who reportedly pursued and fatally shot the teenage gunman.Speaking on Friday, Trump described the individual as a "great hero," saying the attack could have been "much worse" without the intervention.Silver Rail Elementary School serves approximately 459 students from kindergarten through Grade 5. Bend-La Pine Schools cancelled classes and activities across the district on Friday, October 16, as the community mourned those killed.According to the Associated Press, a law enforcement official familiar with the investigation said the teenage gunman used a pump-action shotgun purchased by his mother.The FBI, Oregon State Police and federal firearms investigators are assisting local authorities. Police have not released additional details about the civilian's confrontation with the suspect, including whether the individual was already armed or obtained a firearm during the incident.Investigators have also not established a motive or confirmed whether the suspect had any previous connection to the school.