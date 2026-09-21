‘I GAVE IT TO HER’: Patrick Clancy explains forgiving Lindsay on 60 Minutes, despite her never asking

CALGARY — Patrick Clancy has spoken publicly for the first time since his former wife Lindsay Clancy’s murder trial ended in a mistrial, explaining why he chose to forgive her despite her never asking for forgiveness.In an interview with CBS’s 60 Minutes that aired Sunday, Patrick spoke with correspondent Ross Douthat about the deaths of his three children, his former wife’s mental health struggles, the trial and the life he has attempted to rebuild since the January 2023 killings.Patrick was asked about his decision to forgive Lindsay, who admitted killing their three children but pleaded not guilty by reason of lack of criminal responsibility.During the interview, Patrick said he had seen Lindsay described publicly as a “killer mom,” “baby murderer” and “monster.” He said he did not believe those descriptions accurately reflected what happened..“I believe that it was her mental illness that caused that,” Patrick said. Douthat then asked whether Lindsay had ever asked him for forgiveness.“No,” Patrick said. “But I gave it to her.” Patrick said he believed forgiveness was necessary for his own ability to move forward.“I think when it comes to forgiveness, I also felt that if I didn't get there, I would be eaten up inside forever,” he said.Patrick's comments reflect his personal understanding of Lindsay's actions. During her trial, her defence argued that she was experiencing postpartum psychosis and could not be held criminally responsible for the killings. Prosecutors disputed that position.Patrick also described asking Lindsay whether she remembered what happened on Jan. 24, 2023.According to Patrick, she told him it was “like a dream” and that she remembered the events in much the same way someone remembers a dream after waking.Patrick was also asked whether he believed he had failed during the period when Lindsay's mental health was deteriorating.“I think I did the best I could with what I had at the time,” he said. “And I live with the outcome. I live with it every day.”.Patrick previously testified about Lindsay's mental health during the trial, including changes he observed after the birth of their third child, Callan.The interview also provided new details about the final days of Patrick's youngest child.After Patrick returned home on Jan. 24, 2023, he said he found Cora, 5, and Dawson, 3, dead in the family's Duxbury, Massachusetts, home. Callan, 8 months, was transported to Boston Children's Hospital after doctors restored his heartbeat. Patrick said he initially hoped his son would survive.“I really thought there was a chance that Callan would live,” he said. Callan's heart continued beating for four days. Patrick said he was able to hold his son and lie beside him during that time.“I said, ‘I'm so sorry,’” Patrick recalled. “And I got to hold him. I got to lay down next to him. And he died in my arms.”Patrick said he also wrote tributes to all three children during those days, using one hand to type while holding Callan's hand with the other because he feared his children could eventually be forgotten..Patrick said his life came to a “screeching halt” after the deaths.He eventually left Duxbury and moved to New York City, where he said the anonymity allowed him to grieve without people around him knowing what had happened. Patrick also disclosed that there was a period when he had suicidal thoughts.Patrick also described experiencing a panic attack while testifying during Lindsay's trial. He said it was a “massive, traumatic” panic attack that resulted in him being taken away in an ambulance. He said he declined medication because he wanted to return and finish his testimony.Patrick also addressed online speculation surrounding the case.Following the trial, social-media users and online commentators circulated theories accusing Patrick of being involved in the deaths or questioning his conduct. Patrick rejected those theories during the interview.“It's deeply harmful to the legacy of my children,” he said, arguing that the attention distracts from what he considers the broader issue of perinatal mental health. The allegations against Patrick have not been established in court..Patrick appeared on 60 Minutes alongside his wife, infertility specialist Dr. Rachel Danis, whom he married in April.Danis described meeting Patrick in a New York running club in January 2024. She said she first learned about his children when she saw their photograph on his phone and asked who they were. Patrick told her they were his children and that they had died.Danis said she has tried to support Patrick while allowing him to continue remembering and grieving his children.“I know I can't fix — I can't bring his kids back,” Danis said. “But if I can honor them and allow Pat to grieve but also just continue to honor them in the present, I guess that's all I can do.”During the interview, the couple also confirmed they are starting a family.Asked what they would tell their future child about Cora, Dawson and Callan, Patrick said he wants the child to know about their older siblings.“I can't wait to tell them about their brothers and sister,” he said..Lindsay's criminal case remains unresolved. Her trial ended in a mistrial after the jury failed to reach a unanimous verdict on whether she was criminally responsible for the deaths. The reported 11-1 split has since become another focus of public discussion.As of publication, prosecutors have not announced whether they will seek a retrial.Lindsay's defence is also pursuing legal arguments that could prevent another trial, with a further court proceeding expected later this month.For Patrick, Sunday's interview marked his first televised appearance since the trial and offered his most extensive public explanation yet of how he has dealt with the deaths of his children — including his decision to forgive the woman responsible, in his view, because of her mental illness.Lindsay has not been convicted of the killings, and the criminal case remains unresolved following the mistrial.