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'I HAVE THE RECORDINGS': Enes Kanter Freedom threatens to expose NBA amid ongoing WNBA disputes

Former NBA player Enes Kanter Freedom is threatening to expose what he describes as ''hypocrisy" within the NBA, claiming he possesses recordings of conversations with league officials and Commissioner Adam Silver concerning his criticism of China.
Former NBA player Enes Kanter Freedom is threatening to expose what he describes as ''hypocrisy" within the NBA, claiming he possesses recordings of conversations with league officials and Commissioner Adam Silver concerning his criticism of China.ChatGPT
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