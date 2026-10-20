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‘I THOUGHT I WAS DEAD’: Idaho father wrestles black bear with bare hands to protect family

An Idaho father who fought a black bear with his bare hands after it broke into his home is speaking publicly for the first time about the terrifying encounter
An Idaho father who fought a black bear with his bare hands after it broke into his home is speaking publicly for the first time about the terrifying encounterX
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Black Bear
Black Bear Attack
viral video
Idaho Fish and Game
Brian Heidmann
Steele Memorial Hospital
Salmon, Idaho
Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center
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Western Standard
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