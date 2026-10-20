‘I THOUGHT I WAS DEAD’: Idaho father wrestles black bear with bare hands to protect family

CALGARY — An Idaho father who fought a black bear with his bare hands after it broke into his home is speaking publicly for the first time about the terrifying encounter that left him seriously injured and fearing for his life.Brian Heidemann was awakened around 3:30 a.m. on October 2 when his teenage daughter began screaming that a bear was trying to enter her bedroom at the family's home in Salmon, Idaho.Within moments, the animal had forced open the back door, coming within feet of Heidemann's wife, Kim, and their two daughters.In an interview with East Idaho News published Monday, Heidemann described how he instinctively charged at the juvenile black bear, tackling it through the doorway and into the backyard.With no weapon available, he began wrestling the animal in an attempt to keep it away from his family.The bear repeatedly bit and scratched him, leaving deep wounds across his arms, torso, shoulder and the back of his head.Heidemann said he believed he was going to die when the animal bit him in the head."I honestly thought I was dead," he told the outlet..As the struggle continued, the family's pit bull-boxer mix, Lulu, rushed outside and distracted the bear, briefly drawing its attention away from Heidemann.However, when Kim attempted to intervene to protect the dog, the bear turned on her, injuring her back.Heidemann continued fighting the animal, reportedly placing it in a chokehold and punching it until his wife could escape. Lulu eventually distracted the bear again, allowing Heidemann to retreat into the house and close the door.Once inside, Heidemann realized he was bleeding heavily and began telling his wife goodbye, believing his injuries were fatal.He recalled telling Kim that he loved her and apologizing because he did not believe he would survive. Kim and their daughters attempted to keep him conscious while seeking emergency assistance.But the family's ordeal was not over.As they tended to Heidemann's injuries, two additional bears, believed to be the juvenile's mother and sibling, began attempting to enter the house.According to the family, the adult female stood against the front door and attempted to tear away the screen, while the bears also approached several windows.Kim said the family initially struggled to get emergency assistance through dispatch and eventually contacted a neighbour who had a firearm.He was initially transported to Steele Memorial Hospital in Salmon before being airlifted to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls, where he underwent surgery..The October 2 attack was confirmed by the Lemhi County Sheriff's Office and the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, which deployed its Wildlife Human Attack Response Team to investigate.According to Local News 8, authorities confirmed that two residents had been injured by a juvenile black bear in the Sunset Heights subdivision.Wildlife officials later confirmed that all three bears involved in the incident had been killed.The adult female was found dead from a gunshot wound sustained during the neighbour's intervention, while the two juveniles were subsequently trapped and euthanized.The family also revealed that bears had been frequenting their property in the days leading up to the attack.Kim told East Idaho News that approximately 150 pounds of livestock feed had disappeared and that 13 of the family's 24 chickens had been killed.The family had also discovered signs of bear activity around their garbage and chicken coop.Following the attack, the Heidemanns raised questions about whether more could have been done to address the animals before the encounter..Despite the ordeal, the family says it does not intend to abandon its home.Kim said they still love the peaceful surroundings and refuse to allow the incident to take away the life they have built there.The family has also credited Lulu, their dog, with helping Brian escape the bear.The incident has prompted renewed warnings from wildlife officials about securing garbage, livestock feed and other potential food sources that could attract bears into residential areas.According to Idaho Fish and Game, residents should eliminate accessible food sources, secure doors and windows, and report dangerous bear activity to authorities.The Heidemanns' Monday interview marked the first time the couple has publicly shared a detailed account of the attack and Brian's recovery.