LeBron James to make four times his NBA salary from Polymarket

OTTAWA — LeBron James is expected to earn nearly four times more from his new Polymarket endorsement than he will playing for the Philadelphia 76ers this season.The prediction-market company will reportedly pay James US$15 million, according to Front Office Sports. His current salary this upcoming season with Philadelphia is about US$4 million, making it the lowest annual earning of his entire playing career in the NBA. That means the endorsement is worth US$11.1 million more than his basketball salary.The Polymarket payment is nearly four times his 76ers earnings.James signed a two-year veteran minimum contract worth nearly US$8 million after leaving the Los Angeles Lakers. .His Polymarket deal alone is therefore worth about US$7 million more than the entire two-year 76ers contract.James is reportedly an endorser rather than an investor in Polymarket. His promotional content is expected to focus on football and other non-basketball betting areas to avoid conflict with NBA regulations regarding betting markets.Philadelphia will be the fourth, and likely last team of James’s career after Cleveland, Miami and Los Angeles. .The deal has drawn backlash from fans and critics concerned about the growing ties between professional sports and gambling companies.San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama took a different approach when asked Thursday whether he would partner with a sports-betting company.“Absolutely not,” Wembanyama said. “I will never do that. Honestly, I think it’s very sad to see some players promote it. Everybody does whatever they want, but without me.”The 22-year-old’s comments presented a sharp contrast with James and other NBA stars who have embraced betting and prediction-market partnerships. Fellow star, and Team USA team mate, Kevin Durant has not only promoted but also invested in gambling platforms.Giannis Antetokounmpo became a shareholder in prediction market Kalshi, earlier this year..The contrast is particularly notable in Ontario, where gambling regulations prohibit registered internet Gaming operators from using active or retired athletes in advertising “except for the exclusive purpose of advocating for responsible gambling practices.” The rule is provincial, not a Canada-wide federal ban, and its application to James’s Polymarket deal or any similar arrangements would depend on how the partnership is promoted in Ontario.