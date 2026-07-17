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'MAPLE LEAF MENACE': DHS seeks removal of Canadian in ICE custody after slapping teen wearing Trump-themed clothing

Kaitlyn E. Tracey, 33, was taken into ICE custody after local authorities accused her of assaulting a teenager on the Point Pleasant Beach boardwalk in New Jersey during the Fourth of July weekend.
Kaitlyn E. Tracey, 33, was taken into ICE custody after local authorities accused her of assaulting a teenager on the Point Pleasant Beach boardwalk in New Jersey during the Fourth of July weekend.X
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Ice
New Jersey
Kaitlyn Tracey
Matthew Geroni
DHS
Point Pleasant Beach Police Department
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Western Standard
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