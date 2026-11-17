CALGARY — Meghan Markle’s estranged father, Thomas Markle Sr., is facing new child sexual abuse material charges in the Philippines, less than two weeks after FBI agents arrested him in Florida.According to ITV News, The Philippine National Police filed three charges with the Cebu City Prosecutor’s Office.They include two counts involving offering, distributing, selling, exporting or importing child sexual abuse or exploitation material, and one count of possessing it.Prosecutors are evaluating the police filings before deciding whether to issue a subpoena. Police say their investigation remains ongoing and additional charges could follow. The latest development follows an international investigation that began after Markle’s son, Thomas Markle Jr., claimed he discovered suspected child sexual abuse material among his father’s belongings at a former residence in Cebu.Markle Jr. surrendered boxes of photographs and electronic devices to Philippine authorities in October, alleging the material belonged to his father.Investigators have since been examining thousands of photographs and several devices. Markle Sr. has previously denied the allegations against him..The investigation subsequently expanded to the United States, where information from witnesses led federal agents to two Los Angeles-area storage units registered to Markle.According to the US Department of Justice, Markle had rented both units since 2008, with the most recent automatic payments made in October.Agents searched the units under court-authorized warrants and seized approximately 78 items, including slides, film negatives and books containing suspected child sexual abuse material.A criminal complaint alleges that two photographs depict an adult man, identified by a witness as Markle, with an underage girl. Investigators also described another photograph taken in a room that appeared to belong to a Philippine motel chain.FBI agents arrested Markle Sr., 82, at his Florida care home on November 6. The Lakeland resident was charged with one federal count of possession of child pornography and appeared in court in Tampa. “These allegations are extremely serious, and we will prosecute Mr. Markle to the fullest extent of federal law,” First Assistant US Attorney Bill Essayli said when the charge was announced.Markle could face up to 20 years in federal prison if convicted. He was initially released under home detention and ordered to wear an electronic ankle monitor.However, a federal judge revoked his release on November 10 after authorities alleged he cut off the monitor. He was subsequently booked into the Pinellas County Jail..Court documents cited by ABC News also showed that the judge ordered an independent psychiatric evaluation to determine whether Markle could understand the proceedings and assist in his defence.Philippine investigators have also examined the activities of Markle’s associates, including his son.Although Thomas Markle Jr. was initially identified as a person of interest, Philippine National Police chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said on November 9 that investigators had found no evidence linking him to the alleged offences.According to GMA News, authorities said their examination of his father’s associates and personal effects was continuing.The Duchess of Sussex publicly addressed the allegations in October, saying earlier accusations against her father had influenced her decision to keep him away from her children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.Meghan said she had been informed of troubling allegations through a letter shared with her by British authorities..London’s Metropolitan Police subsequently confirmed it received a letter in January 2019 containing claims of alleged offending outside the United Kingdom.The force said the letter was passed to the Sussexes’ office but the allegations were not shared with other law enforcement agencies. Police said they were reviewing their handling of the matter. Meghan initially said the letter dated to 2018. A spokesperson later acknowledged she may have mistaken the timing by several months and said the Metropolitan Police’s records should be treated as the accurate reference point. Markle Sr., a former television lighting director, has strongly rejected his son’s accusations.“I could never do what I’m being accused of. It’s the worst thing anyone could accuse me of,” he told the Daily Mail in October.The allegations against him have not been proven in court.